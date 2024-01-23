ORG Partners LLC Invests $260,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.