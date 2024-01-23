ORG Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. 256,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

