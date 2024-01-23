ORG Partners LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.89. 234,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

