ORG Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.86. 268,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,661. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $314.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.81 and a 200-day moving average of $282.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

