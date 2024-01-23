ORG Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after acquiring an additional 288,408 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. 121,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $673,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,228 shares of company stock valued at $27,565,536 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

