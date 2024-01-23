ORG Partners LLC Sells 657 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $142,130,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. 367,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,907. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.