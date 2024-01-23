Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Organto Foods Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$6.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

