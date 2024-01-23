Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 622,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268,198 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

