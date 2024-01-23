Oscar Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 597% compared to the average volume of 1,039 call options.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 over the last ninety days. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,528 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after buying an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 361,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. Oscar Health has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $12.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

