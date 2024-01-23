Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.50 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

