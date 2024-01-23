Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $109.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

