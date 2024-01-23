OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 4,457 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BeiGene by 68.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,899,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BeiGene by 60.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 99,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,877,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.90.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $158.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $273.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.