OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 5,972 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

