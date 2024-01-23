OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.09.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

