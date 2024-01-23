OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

