OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 23,400 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 100.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $88.76.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

