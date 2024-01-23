OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 870 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,798,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after buying an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average is $141.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

