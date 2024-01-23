OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 9,573 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

