OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys Shares of 65,258 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.09% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPR opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.70.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.