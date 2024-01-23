OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $287.46 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $288.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

