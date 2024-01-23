OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

