OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 890.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,432 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.3 %

IRM opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.