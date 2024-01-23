OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

