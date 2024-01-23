OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 142.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,486 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.
