OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.27% of Veris Residential worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $70,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth $17,808,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $13,575,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,781,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98.
Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
