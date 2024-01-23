OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.27% of Veris Residential worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $70,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth $17,808,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $13,575,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,781,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -25.61%.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRE

About Veris Residential

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.