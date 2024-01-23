OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 705,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 55,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 488,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.