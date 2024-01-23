OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 1,775 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Regency Centers Company Profile



Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

