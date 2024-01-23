OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 6,289 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $84.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.