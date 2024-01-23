OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 1,030 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

