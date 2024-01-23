OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 3,114 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $95,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after buying an additional 1,217,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

