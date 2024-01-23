OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 3,170 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 201.7% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 518,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after buying an additional 346,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 61,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 39,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

