Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $8.20 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $6,922.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,797.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00163912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.76 or 0.00574818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.09 or 0.00377130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00180302 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,427,762 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.