PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

