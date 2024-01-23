Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

PTLC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,395 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

