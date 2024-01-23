Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Position Raised by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 8.0% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,311 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

