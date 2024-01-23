Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTVE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PTVE

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.