Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Given New $18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $13.76 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 1,114,032 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

