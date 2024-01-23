Park National (NYSE:PRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 24.22%.

Park National Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Park National has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

