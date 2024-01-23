Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $500.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $477.37. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

