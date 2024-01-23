Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.08

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.08 and last traded at C$46.07, with a volume of 85325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.15.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.3671171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.