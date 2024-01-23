Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after acquiring an additional 141,464 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.14. 141,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,643. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

