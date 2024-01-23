Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,949,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,966,000 after acquiring an additional 445,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,179,000 after acquiring an additional 534,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

