PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 154.8% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 977,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,623. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

