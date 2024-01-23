PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.64. 4,928,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.78. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

