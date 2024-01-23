PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Certuity LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 120,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.97. 2,018,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

