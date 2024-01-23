Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,297 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,078. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Permianville Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.0773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

