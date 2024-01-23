Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

