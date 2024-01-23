Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

