Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.68

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 131972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

