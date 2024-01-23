Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Sells 6,331 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 513,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after buying an additional 288,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

